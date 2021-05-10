Home Business South Korea’s banking association alarmed by altcoin trading mania By Cointelegraph

South Korea’s banking association alarmed by altcoin trading mania By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

South Korea’s banking association alarmed by altcoin trading mania

The Korea Federation of Banks has raised alarm over the increase in altcoin trading volumes across crypto exchanges in the country.

According to a report by The Korea Herald on Monday, the banking association has asked member banks to conduct an audit on the altcoins being offered by their crypto exchange clients.