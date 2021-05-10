Some states must wait as U.S. Treasury opens $350 bln in state-local COVID aid

Article content

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Treasury on Monday launched access to $350 billion in COVID-19 aid for state, local, tribal and territorial governments, but 30 states with faster-recovering employment are likely to see their funds split into two payments a year apart.

Some 20 states and the District of Columbia will be able to receive all of their funds as soon as this month because their unemployment rates are now more than 2 percentage points above levels in February 2020 before the pandemic prompted widespread U.S. lockdowns, a Reuters review of Bureau of Labor Statistics state unemployment data showed. The rule was clarified in new guidance from Treasury released on Monday.

States with smaller increases in unemployment will receive their aid in two tranches a year apart. The BLS data showed there were 30 states in this category, 21 of which were won by former President Donald Trump in the 2020 elections.

Of the states that can get all of their funds in a single payment, only four — Texas, South Carolina, Louisiana and North Dakota — were won by Trump.

The total funding for state governments in Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act is $195.3 billion.

A Treasury official told reporters that the year delay for some states, specified by Congress with the formula determined by Treasury, would nonetheless help them in planning their budgets and they would still receive a substantial amount in the initial payment.