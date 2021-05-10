Simon Property Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com



Investing.com – Simon Property (NYSE:) reported on Monday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Simon Property announced earnings per share of $1.36 on revenue of $1.24B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.03 on revenue of $1.11B.

Simon Property shares are up 48% from the beginning of the year, still down 1.11% from its 52 week high of $128.24 set on May 10. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 11.53% from the start of the year.

Simon Property shares lost 1.27% in after-hours trade following the report.

Simon Property follows other major Services sector earnings this month

Simon Property’s report follows an earnings beat by Amazon.com on April 29, who reported EPS of $15.79 on revenue of $108.52B, compared to forecasts EPS of $9.54 on revenue of $104.51B.

Visa A had beat expectations on April 27 with second quarter EPS of $1.38 on revenue of $5.73B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.27 on revenue of $5.56B.

