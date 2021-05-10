Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.92% By Investing.com

Matilda Colman
Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.92%

Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the rose 0.92%.

The best performers of the session on the were Al Mashaar REIT (SE:), which rose 6.18% or 0.56 points to trade at 9.62 at the close. Meanwhile, Jarir Marketing Co (SE:) added 4.93% or 10.00 points to end at 213.00 and Seera Group Holding (SE:) was up 4.25% or 0.90 points to 22.08 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were AlJazira Mawten REIT (SE:), which fell 2.66% or 0.85 points to trade at 31.05 at the close. Swicorp Wabel REIT (SE:) declined 2.61% or 0.25 points to end at 9.34 and CHUBB Arabia Cooperative Insurance (SE:) was down 2.44% or 1.05 points to 41.95.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 130 to 62 and 11 ended unchanged.

Shares in Al Mashaar REIT (SE:) rose to all time highs; rising 6.18% or 0.56 to 9.62. Shares in Jarir Marketing Co (SE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 4.93% or 10.00 to 213.00. Shares in Seera Group Holding (SE:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 4.25% or 0.90 to 22.08.

Crude oil for June delivery was down 0.57% or 0.37 to $64.53 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in July fell 0.38% or 0.26 to hit $68.02 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract rose 0.66% or 12.00 to trade at $1843.30 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.13% to 4.5645, while USD/SAR rose 0.00% to 3.7503.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.17% at 90.062.

