Roblox reveals bookings jump in first post-debut report By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A child looks back at a banner for Roblox, displayed to celebrate the company’s IPO, on the front facade of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid//File Photo
(Reuters) – Roblox Corp reported a 161% rise in quarterly bookings on Monday in its first earnings report since a blockbuster debut, as the U.S. gaming company benefited from a surge in spending by kids stuck at home due to the pandemic.
The company, famous for its games “Jailbreak” and “MeepCity”, posted bookings of $652.3 million for the first quarter ended March 31, compared with $249.6 million a year earlier.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.