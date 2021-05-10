Revlon says it has replaced Citi as agent on revolver loan By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The Citigroup Inc (Citi) logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. Picture taken October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo
(Reuters) – Revlon Inc said it had replaced Citigroup Inc (NYSE:) as its collateral and administrative agent on a revolving loan facility, months after the bank mistakenly sent $894 million of its own money to repay the cosmetic maker’s lenders.
Revlon on Monday replaced Citi with MidCap Financial, as part of an amendment to a 2016 loan agreement that extends its maturity nearly a year to May 7, 2024. This facility is different from the one that Citi repaid.
Citi assisted with the amendment to the loan facility and earned a fee for its work.
Administrative agents offer housekeeping services between borrowers and lenders, including sending interest payments and facilitating borrowings.
In August, Citi had intended to make a small interest payment on Revlon’s behalf, but instead used its own money to repay the cosmetics company’s loan in full.
While about $390 million was returned to Citi, a U.S. judge earlier this year ruled that 10 lenders need not repay the remainder. Citi is appealing the decision.
Revlon’s shares fell 9% in afternoon trading after it reported lower quarterly revenue.
The company said Citi remains a partner and it looks “forward to continuing to work with them in a number of capacities”.
Citi declined to comment on Monday’s announcement from Revlon.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.