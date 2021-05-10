Regé-Jean Page Responds To James Bond Rumors

“It’s more of a procedural thing.”
Despite having basically all of the internet’s support for him to take over the iconic role, Regé-Jean doesn’t think the rumors are that big of a deal.
“If you are British and you do anything of repute, then people take notice and start saying the ‘B’ word. I think that’s fairly normal,” Regé-Jean told OK! Magazine.
He continued, “It’s more of a procedural thing and I’m flattered to be in the category of Brits that people have noticed but it’s nothing more or less that that.”
While Regé-Jean has had an exceptionally casual response to the demand for him to play Bond, this time he did add that he probably has the proper training for the role.
He noted that received 007-style training before filming Bridgerton as he had to work with armory and learn how to fire different types of guns for the show.
Regé-Jean also added that after his 2018 film Mortal Engines, he’s “definitely not” intimidated by an action role.
And while none of that confirms or denies Regé-Jean’s involvement in any upcoming Bond flicks, it’s helping to hold out my hope a little longer!
