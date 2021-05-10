Rari Capital allocates $26M from developer fund to compensate hack victims By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Rari Capital allocates $26M from developer fund to compensate hack victims

Following a $10 million exploit over the weekend, decentralized finance protocol Rari Capital is formulating a plan to compensate victims.

According to an official postmortem of the attack published on Sunday, the platform lost 2,600 Ether (ETH), equal to 60% of all users’ funds in its Rari Capital Pool (NASDAQ:). Rari automates yield farming by rebalancing users’ funds and pools.