Rari Capital allocates $26M from developer fund to compensate hack victims By Cointelegraph

Rari Capital allocates $26M from developer fund to compensate hack victims
Following a $10 million exploit over the weekend, decentralized finance protocol Rari Capital is formulating a plan to compensate victims.
According to an official postmortem of the attack published on Sunday, the platform lost 2,600 Ether (ETH), equal to 60% of all users’ funds in its Rari Capital Pool (NASDAQ:). Rari automates yield farming by rebalancing users’ funds and pools.
