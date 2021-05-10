Purpose Announces Correction to Options Trading Date for Purpose Ether ETF

TORONTO, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) would like to issue a correction regarding its earlier press release from today. Options will be listed for the Purpose Ether ETF on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, on the Montréal Exchange. The prior release incorrectly stated it would begin issuing options today.

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose is an asset management company with more than $11 billion in assets under management. Purpose has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, offering a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, an independent, technology-driven financial services platform which is reshaping the industry by connecting and creating opportunities across asset management, wealth management and small business financial services.

