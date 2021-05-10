Proactive news headlines including Brookside Energy, Rimfire Pacific Mining, Kingston Resources and Pantoro

Sydney, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) (OTCMKTS:RDFEF) has passed a major milestone with Jewell Well in the SWISH Area of Interest (AOI) of Oklahoma’s world-class Anadarko Basin successfully spudded on the evening of May 8, 2021, by Latshaw Rig 14 after completion of rig-up and equipment testing. Click here

Rimfire Pacific Mining NL (ASX:RIM) has drilled a diamond hole at the Transit prospect in central NSW to follow up an intersection of 61 metres at 10 g/t gold from 60 metres returned in a reverse circulation (RC) hole. Click here

Kingston Resources Ltd (ASX:KSN) (FRA:RZZ) has received encouraging new gold and silver results from an ongoing 8,000-metre resource drilling program at Kulumalia, at the southern end of the main Umuna orebody of its flagship 3.6 million ounce Misima Gold Project in PNG. Click here

Pantoro Limited’s (ASX:PNR) (FRA:RKN) ongoing drilling at Scotia Mining Centre within the Norseman Gold Project has returned several deep high-grade intersections from inside and outside of the inferred mineral resource envelope. Click here

Matsa Resources Limited (ASX:MAT) (FRA:KB2) samples have revealed extensive gold anomalism with a peak value of 10.95 g/t gold at Devon Prospect within Lake Carey Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here

Twenty Seven Co Ltd (ASX:TSC) has closed its partially-underwritten renounceable rights issue strongly oversubscribed, raising around $2.7 million. Click here

Perpetual Resources Ltd (ASX:PEC) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a supplier of end product inputs to a range of high-end glass producers in China for the purchase of 400,000 tonnes per annum of high-grade silica sand from the Beharra Project in Western Australia. Click here

Comet Resources Ltd (ASX:CRL) has received a drilling permit for the Santa Teresa Gold Project in Baja California, Mexico, paving the way for the start of a proposed 2,000-metre diamond drilling program later this quarter. Click here

Castillo Copper Ltd (ASX:CCZ) (LON:CCZ) (FRA:7OR) is set to begin its aggressive 2021 exploration program at Mt Oxide Copper Project in northwest Queensland coinciding with a “massive global transformation” in the copper market. Click here

