Proactive news headlines including Brookside Energy, Rimfire Pacific Mining, Kingston Resources and Pantoro

Sydney, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:
- Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) (OTCMKTS:RDFEF) has passed a major milestone with Jewell Well in the SWISH Area of Interest (AOI) of Oklahoma’s world-class Anadarko Basin successfully spudded on the evening of May 8, 2021, by Latshaw Rig 14 after completion of rig-up and equipment testing. Click here
- Rimfire Pacific Mining NL (ASX:RIM) has drilled a diamond hole at the Transit prospect in central NSW to follow up an intersection of 61 metres at 10 g/t gold from 60 metres returned in a reverse circulation (RC) hole. Click here
- Kingston Resources Ltd (ASX:KSN) (FRA:RZZ) has received encouraging new gold and silver results from an ongoing 8,000-metre resource drilling program at Kulumalia, at the southern end of the main Umuna orebody of its flagship 3.6 million ounce Misima Gold Project in PNG. Click here
- Pantoro Limited’s (ASX:PNR) (FRA:RKN) ongoing drilling at Scotia Mining Centre within the Norseman Gold Project has returned several deep high-grade intersections from inside and outside of the inferred mineral resource envelope. Click here
- Matsa Resources Limited (ASX:MAT) (FRA:KB2) samples have revealed extensive gold anomalism with a peak value of 10.95 g/t gold at Devon Prospect within Lake Carey Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here
- Twenty Seven Co Ltd (ASX:TSC) has closed its partially-underwritten renounceable rights issue strongly oversubscribed, raising around $2.7 million. Click here
- Perpetual Resources Ltd (ASX:PEC) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a supplier of end product inputs to a range of high-end glass producers in China for the purchase of 400,000 tonnes per annum of high-grade silica sand from the Beharra Project in Western Australia. Click here
- Comet Resources Ltd (ASX:CRL) has received a drilling permit for the Santa Teresa Gold Project in Baja California, Mexico, paving the way for the start of a proposed 2,000-metre diamond drilling program later this quarter. Click here
- Castillo Copper Ltd (ASX:CCZ) (LON:CCZ) (FRA:7OR) is set to begin its aggressive 2021 exploration program at Mt Oxide Copper Project in northwest Queensland coinciding with a “massive global transformation” in the copper market. Click here
