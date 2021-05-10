Perseus Mining Strengthens Board With New Appointment

PERTH, Western Australia, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Perseus Mining Limited (“Perseus” or the “Company”) (TSX &ASX: PRU) is pleased to announce that it has strengthened its board of Directors and simultaneously improved gender diversity on the Board with the appointment of Ms Amber Banfield to the role of Non-Executive Director with effect from May 12, 2021.

Amber holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Environmental and Civil) degree and a Master of Business Administration, both awarded by the University of Western Australia. Amber has agreed to assume the role of Chairperson of the Board’s Audit and Risk Committee and will assume specific responsibility for oversight of the Company’s Sustainability (ESG) function.

Amber is currently a senior executive with Worley, the world’s largest energy and resources engineering services provider with 48,000 employees across 49 countries globally. Until December 2020, Amber held the role of Global Strategy Director where amongst other things she was responsible for developing and implementing a company-wide Energy Transition strategy to grow decarbonizing businesses including hydrogen and renewables. Amber’s current role is that of Global Manager – Mergers and Acquisition for Worley based in their Perth Office.

With Amber’s appointment, the Board of Perseus will be comprised of seven directors, six of whom will be Non-Executive directors. In terms of gender balance, two of Perseus’s directors are women representing approximately 30% of directors.