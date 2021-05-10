People Who Regret Going On Reality TV Shows

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
7

Jesy Nelson deserved better.

1.

Kelsey Poe wanted to sue The Bachelor for emotional damages.


ABC / Via youtube.com

She prepared a lawsuit to make the show pay for the therapy she entered after feeling exploited on TV but it was eventually dropped.

2.

Jesy Nelson said The X Factor wasn’t “worth her happiness.”


ITV / Via youtube.com

The former Little Mix singer, who has spoken out about her mental health struggles, told the Guardian, “I don’t think anything is worth your happiness, and it was a lot of my life that I won’t get back.”

3.

Vladislav Ivanov begged viewers to vote him off Produce Camp 2021.


WeTV / Via youtube.com

The Russian model was working on the Chinese singing competition as an interpreter when producers asked him to compete instead.

4.

Erika Owens compared being on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days to being “thrown to the wolves.”


TLC / Via youtube.com

In an Instagram Q&A, she said, “I’d take it back in a heartbeat. I also had no idea how the fanbase of [90 Day Fiancé] is and how mean and vile people really can be.”

5.

Chris Bukowski said appearing on Bachelor Pad ruined his relationship with his father.


ABC / Via youtube.com

He said, “I’ll never forget going to my parents’ house and witnessing my dad obsess over all of the stuff being said about me.”

6.

Suzanne Mendonca said The Biggest Loser cost her “a wonderful career” and “created eating disorders.”


Fox News / NBC / Via youtube.com

She told Fox News, “Everybody thinks that the show gave wonderful tools. They did not. Bob Harper would tell me to eat 800 calories.”

7.

Ryan Ruckledge said The X Factor “ruined his life” because the crew encouraged him to get drunk.


ITV / Via youtube.com

He told the Sun, “My own mum is ashamed of me and is throwing me out.’

8.

Ozzy Osbourne hoped Black Sabbath’s 2013 album 13 would make people forget about The Osbournes.


MTV / Via youtube.com

He told NME, “It’s part of the reason I wanted to come back. This album pisses on all that.”

9.

L.A. Reid said that being a judge on The X Factor was “the worst thing [he’s] ever done.”


Fox / Via youtube.com

“It really affected my taste. It almost destroyed it,” he told the Hollywood Reporter. “Being around [Simon Cowell] for that long, I started to take on his taste, and I’m an amateur at having his taste — I’m good at my kind of taste.”

10.

Adreinne Bailon felt that appearing on Keeping Up With the Kardashians while dating Rob Kardashian hurt her career.


E! / Via youtube.com

She told Latina magazine, “To this day, people will still say, ‘You ruined Rob’s life!’ and I’ll think, ‘Damn, I was still playing with Barbie dolls when I met him.'”

11.

Andi Dorfman called The Bachelor “the stupidest thing [she’s] ever been a part of.”


ABC / Via youtube.com

In her book It’s Not Okay, she wrote, “I watch Juan Pablo come in with a stack of roses, and I’m thinking, This is the stupidest thing I’ve ever been a part of. I’m standing here cold, my feet hurt, and I’m waiting for a dude I don’t know to give me a rose.”

12.

Sean Lowe said Celebrity Wife Swap made him look like a jerk.

13.

Teresa Giudice said the fame that came with The Real Housewives of New Jersey ruined her family.


Bravo / Via youtube.com

“I would have never started the show with family,” she told Digital Spy. “I feel like you don’t mix business with family — you don’t work with family.”

14.

Charles Ommanney blamed The Real Housewives of D.C. for the ending of his marriage.


Photo by Stephen J. Boitano / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

“I haven’t seen it but I’ve seen the previews and I made a promise to myself to not sit and watch my ex-wife,” he told the New York Times. “I have very few regrets in my life, but this is the one.”

15.

Cheska Hull said that “depression and anxiety were the price [she] paid” for appearing on Made in Chelsea.


E4 / Via youtube.com

She told Grazia, “‘I was feeling so low and felt like I couldn’t film. I felt silly for it: I’d signed the contract, I knew what I was getting into. But there were days when I couldn’t even get out of bed. I would dread the thought of walking down the street.”

16.

Jessica Holcomb barely left her house in San Antonio before moving several states away following her appearance on The Bachelor.


ABC / Via youtube.com

She told Cosmopolitan that the footage of her Habitat for Humanity date with Jesse Palmer was manipulated to “make it look like [she was] creepy-clawing him.” She said, “I was known as the creepy claw girl everywhere I went. It was horrible.”

17.

Grant Denyer regretted going on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! as soon as he met his co-stars.


Network 10 / Via youtube.com

He told TV Week, “It hit me like a ton of bricks. I thought, Oh, my God — I can’t be here around the clock with these fame-seekers bouncing off the walls busting to be on camera.”

18.

And Abby Lee Miller spent years begging to be given credit for her creative, award-winning ideas on Dance Moms.


Lifetime / Via youtube.com

After leaving the show, she wrote an Instagram post that said, “I just have a problem with being manipulated, disrespected, and used — day in and day out by men who never took a dance lesson in their lives and treat women like dirt!”

