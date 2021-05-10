People Who Regret Going On Reality TV Shows

Jesy Nelson deserved better.
1.
Kelsey Poe wanted to sue The Bachelor for emotional damages.
2.
Jesy Nelson said The X Factor wasn’t “worth her happiness.”
3.
Vladislav Ivanov begged viewers to vote him off Produce Camp 2021.
4.
Erika Owens compared being on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days to being “thrown to the wolves.”
5.
Chris Bukowski said appearing on Bachelor Pad ruined his relationship with his father.
6.
Suzanne Mendonca said The Biggest Loser cost her “a wonderful career” and “created eating disorders.”
7.
Ryan Ruckledge said The X Factor “ruined his life” because the crew encouraged him to get drunk.
8.
Ozzy Osbourne hoped Black Sabbath’s 2013 album 13 would make people forget about The Osbournes.
9.
L.A. Reid said that being a judge on The X Factor was “the worst thing [he’s] ever done.”
10.
Adreinne Bailon felt that appearing on Keeping Up With the Kardashians while dating Rob Kardashian hurt her career.
11.
Andi Dorfman called The Bachelor “the stupidest thing [she’s] ever been a part of.”
12.
Sean Lowe said Celebrity Wife Swap made him look like a jerk.
13.
Teresa Giudice said the fame that came with The Real Housewives of New Jersey ruined her family.
14.
Charles Ommanney blamed The Real Housewives of D.C. for the ending of his marriage.
15.
Cheska Hull said that “depression and anxiety were the price [she] paid” for appearing on Made in Chelsea.
17.
Grant Denyer regretted going on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! as soon as he met his co-stars.
18.
And Abby Lee Miller spent years begging to be given credit for her creative, award-winning ideas on Dance Moms.
