People seem to have forgotten that Dogecoin fans have always been lit By Cointelegraph

People seem to have forgotten that Dogecoin fans have always been lit
Dogecoin fanfare has exploded during the first half of 2021, often in tandem with Elon Musk’s tweets mentioning the asset. The coin has seen notable hype, evidenced by its significant upward price surge in 2021, although this is hardly the first bout of excitement over Dogecoin (DOGE).
At the beginning of 2014, a video surfaced titled “Dogecoin-Powered Airport Invasion Party! (2013),” posted on a YouTube channel by the name of Gary Lachance. “Tom and Gary’s Decentralized Dance Party recently invaded Vancouver International Airport, sharing the madness of the DDP with hundreds of overjoyed air travelers,” the video’s description says.
