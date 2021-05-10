ORAO Launches General Data Oracle on TRON Network By CoinQuora



ORAO Launches General Data Oracle on TRON Network



ORAO is launching a new oracle on the TRON Network.

The oracle is able to detect and filter out malicious data before delivery.

ORAO expects this to be the first of many data products it launches on TRON.

ORAO is launching a general data oracle on the TRON Network. The oracle uses a proactive rating system that assesses data before execution.

Thus, ORAO filters out malicious data before delivery or execution, unlike other oracles. In fact, existing oracles can only detect data discrepancies and penalize malicious data providers after data delivery.

As such, ORAO is set to greatly improve on-chain and off-chain data integrity and trust. As a result, ORAO could solve one of blockchain’s pressing problems. Of note, ORAO is a blockchain agnostic platform that supports multiple chains. As such, ORAO can source data for TRON users from other chains.

As an agnostic blockchain oracle, ORAO is compatible with several networks including , Polkadot, Elrond, and TRON itself. In selecting TRON as the idle network for its expansion, ORAO considered several key factors. In fact, TRON is a fast, scalable, and affordable Layer 1 platform. Thus, ORAO considers TRON best positioned to support its data products.

ORAO founder Nikola Strahija noted that one of ORAO’s key strengths is its Predefined Data Protocols. As such, ORAO supports a variety of expanding data products that would not be economically viable on an expensive or congested network.

“TRON is rapidly growing into a powerhouse in the market, we are excited to be working with them to make our services available on a network that is accessible to all.”

TRON founder and BitTorrent CEO Justin Sun added,

“DeFi and crypto should not be limited to high net worth portfolios who can afford congestion pricing. We are seeing a rising trend of many top Ethereum projects moving to TRON.”

Finally, ORAO predicts that with support from TRON, ORAO will soon expand its non-financial data products. ORAO also expects to launch more detailed data protocols in the near future.

