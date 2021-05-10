One dead in shooting at U.S. immigration office in Orlando, suspect in custody -police By Reuters

Matilda Colman
(Reuters) -Police in Orlando, Florida said on Monday one person was in custody after a shooting outside a U.S. Customs and Immigration Service building that left one person dead.

Lieutenant Diego Toruno of the Orlando Police Department said a man and a woman were walking towards the building on Monday morning when a vehicle approached them and opened fire.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene while the woman was able to escape, Toruno told a press conference.

The suspect was taken into custody after being chased by police. Toruno did not identify the man and said investigators were looking into the relationship between the three people.

