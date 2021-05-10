Oil settles higher as key U.S. fuel pipeline plans restart

Article content

NEW YORK — Oil prices settled higher on Monday after a major U.S. fuel pipeline said it could largely restart within the week after a cyberattack forced its shutdown.

Potential U.S. demand growth boosted crude prices, offsetting fears that a resurgent coronavirus pandemic in India would cut demand in Asia.

Colonial Pipeline, the largest fuel pipeline in the United States, said on Monday it expects to “substantially” restore operational service by the end of the week.

The system was shut by a cyberattack on Friday, and by Sunday some minor conduits had been reopened while the main lines remained shut.

Last week, traders’ focus had shifted to supportive factors around the U.S. opening. “Now the market will be watching the pipeline story,” said Phil Flynn, a senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

Brent crude settled up 4 cents, or 0.1%, at $68.32 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude settled up 2 cents, or 0.03% at $64.92. Both benchmarks rose more than 1% last week, their second consecutive weekly gain.

“If the pipelines were to remain out of action for any length of time, this would have far-reaching effects on the oil market not only in the U.S., but also in Europe,” said Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch.