Ogletree Deakins and KPMG Law Join Forces in a New Alliance

Article content BERLIN — Ogletree Deakins and KPMG Law in Germany1 are forming a global alliance to provide businesses with global workforce solutions. This alliance will be instrumental in expanding immigration and employment law reach for both organizations and will enable KPMG firms outside of the US2 to bring the US capability and services of Ogletree Deakins to their clients around the world. The alliance is in response to growing client demand for a technology-powered, globally unified approach to business challenges faced in the areas of immigration and global mobility, labor and employment, and the associated tax, compensation, and benefits issues. This non-exclusive alliance with Ogletree Deakins does not include KPMG in the US or entities that it owns or controls, which do not provide legal services3. “As businesses expand and look to shore up recovery in the post-pandemic world, there is increasing pressure for multinational organizations seeking to get the right people in the right places at the right time, and in compliance with the requirements of any given jurisdiction,” said Thomas Wolf, Head of Global Immigration Services for the KPMG organization. “Ogletree Deakins’ labor, employment and immigration experience in the United States is a perfect fit for KPMG’s organization of firms as we expand our global legal services practice4 and our global mobility services offerings around the world. We are excited to join forces with Ogletree Deakins to offer clients even deeper global coverage for their pressing employment and immigration legal matters.”

Article content Both Ogletree Deakins and KPMG Law in Germany are leaders in utilizing technology and innovation to enhance client service, including in the areas of artificial intelligence, data analytics and knowledge management. By combining the strengths of both organizations, this new alliance will provide clients with an increased breadth of technology solutions. KPMG Law in Germany is part of the broader KPMG Law / Global Legal Services network across KPMG firms, with 2,800 lawyers in 81 jurisdictions. “Ogletree Deakins is an international labor and employment firm and has established an extensive network of lawyers practicing in 53 offices across North America and in Europe to meet our clients’ needs. Our alliance with KPMG Law in Germany will benefit clients by complementing our US labor, employment and immigration offerings with ‘end-to-end’ workplace solutions—including tax, compensation, global immigration, and related advisory and consulting services, over a truly global footprint. Our firm shares a vision with the KPMG network for client service, innovation and cutting-edge technology solutions, and we are already working together on a next generation mobility services platform,” said Matt Keen, managing shareholder of Ogletree Deakins. About Ogletree Deakins Ogletree Deakins is one of the largest US labor and employment law firms representing management in all types of employment-related legal matters. Premier client service, as outlined in the firm’s Client Pledge, is one of the firm’s top priorities and a cornerstone of its core values. U.S. News – Best Lawyers® “Best Law Firms” has named Ogletree Deakins a “Law Firm of the Year” for 10 consecutive years. In 2021, the publication named Ogletree Deakins its “Law Firm of the Year” in the Litigation – Labor & Employment category. Ogletree Deakins has more than 900 attorneys located in 53 offices across the United States and in Europe, Canada, and Mexico. The firm represents a diverse range of clients, from small businesses to Fortune 50 companies. More: ogletree.com. About KPMG International KPMG is a global organization of independent professional services firms providing Audit, Tax and Advisory services. We operate in 146 countries and territories and in FY20 had close to 227,000 people working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients. More: kpmg.com

