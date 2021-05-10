Norway should exclude J&J, AstraZeneca from vaccine scheme – panel

Article content

OSLO — Norway should exclude the COVID-19 vaccines made by AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson from its inoculation program due to a risk of rare but harmful side-effects, a government-appointed commission said on Monday.

However, those who volunteer to take either vaccine should be allowed to do so, it said, stressing the importance of dispelling any vaccine hesitancy.

Norway suspended the AstraZeneca vaccine rollout on March 11 after a small number of younger inoculated people suffered a combination of blood clots, bleeding and a low platelet count.

The Norwegian Institute of Public Health (FHI) urged on April 15 that the AstraZeneca shot be dropped entirely but the government sought the advice of its commission on both it and on the J&J shot, which has not been used in Norway despite European Medicines Agency (EMA) approval.

Explaining its recommendations, the commission said eight Norwegian cases of severe clotting had been linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine, and four of those recipients had died.

“Great emphasis must be placed on maintaining confidence in the national vaccination scheme so that immunity can be established in the population in multiple potential rounds of vaccination in the coming years,” it said.