NortonLifeLock Inc Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q4 By Investing.com

Investing.com – NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:) Inc reported on Monday fourth quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

NortonLifeLock Inc announced earnings per share of $0.4 on revenue of $672M. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.3807 on revenue of $656.97M.

NortonLifeLock Inc shares are up 1% from the beginning of the year, still down 13.57% from its 52 week high of $24.39 set on August 26, 2020. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 11.51% from the start of the year.

NortonLifeLock Inc follows other major Technology sector earnings this month

NortonLifeLock Inc’s report follows an earnings beat by Apple on April 28, who reported EPS of $1.4 on revenue of $89.58B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.9864 on revenue of $77.09B.

Microsoft had beat expectations on April 27 with third quarter EPS of $1.95 on revenue of $41.71B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.78 on revenue of $41.04B.

