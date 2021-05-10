NFL quarterback Tom Brady hints at owning Bitcoin By Cointelegraph

NFL quarterback Tom {{0|Brady}} hints at owning Bitcoin
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, arguably one of the most talented American football players of all time, has hinted that he’s a Bitcoiner.
On Monday, Brady changed his Twitter profile picture to one with laser eyes, potentially implying to his 1.9 million followers that he is invested in (BTC). The football star made the change less than a day after Blockworks co-founder Jason Yanowitz challenged him to do so and provided the updated picture.
