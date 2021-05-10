Morgan Creek Capital CEO By Cointelegraph

BTC could trade for $250K within five years: Morgan Creek Capital CEO
Morgan Creek Capital Management founder and CEO believes Bitcoin’s next market cycle could see the asset rival gold by market capitalization and trading for more than $200,000.
While appearing on CNBC’s Trading Nation on May 9, Mark Yusko compared the rapid adoption of to the growth of FAANG companies — Facebook (NASDAQ:), Apple (NASDAQ:), Amazon (NASDAQ:), Netflix (NASDAQ:), and Google (NASDAQ:).
