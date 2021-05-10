Meghan Markle’s First TV Appearance Since Oprah Winfrey

“My husband and I are thrilled to soon be welcoming a daughter,” Meghan said in the clip. “It’s a feeling of joy we share with millions of other families around the world.”
“When we think of her, we think of all the young women and girls around the globe who must be given the ability and the support to lead us forward,” she continued.
“Their future leadership depends on the decisions we make and the actions we take now to set them up, and set all of us up, for a successful, equitable and compassionate tomorrow,” Meghan added.
Prince Harry also spoke at the concert at Los Angeles’ SoFi Arena and revealed why it’s important that everyone should get their COVID-19 vaccination.
“I understand why people are confused or don’t know what to think or believe about vaccines,” he said. “We are experiencing a viral pandemic alongside a digital pandemic.”
“In today’s world, we are so connected, like a vast nervous system, whether we’re online or not and much like the virus, there are no borders online,” Harry continued. “So when vaccine misinformation and disinformation spreads, magnified on social media and in parts of traditional media, it exposes a collective threat to humanity.”
