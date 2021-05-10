Marriott posts quarterly loss as pandemic hurts bookings By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Marriott flag hangs at the entrance of the New York Marriott Downtown hotel in Manhattan, New York November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo



(Reuters) – Marriott International (NASDAQ:) Inc posted a quarterly loss on Monday, as a pandemic-driven collapse in travel resulted in fewer bookings.

Analysts have said Marriott and rival Hilton will take longer to recover even though the travel industry is expecting improved leisure bookings as the major hotel chains rely heavily on business travel, which remains weak.

Net loss attributable to stockholders was $11 million, or 3 cents per share, in the first quarter, compared with a profit of $31 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell to $2.32 billion from $4.68 billion.