Marriott Int Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q1 By Investing.com

Investing.com – Marriott Int (NASDAQ:) reported on Monday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.

Marriott Int announced earnings per share of $0.1 on revenue of $2.32B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.0367 on revenue of $2.38B.

Marriott Int shares are up 11% from the beginning of the year, still down 8.31% from its 52 week high of $159.98 set on February 25. They are outperforming the Nasdaq which is up 6.7% from the start of the year.

Marriott Int follows other major Services sector earnings this month

Marriott Int’s report follows an earnings beat by Amazon.com on April 29, who reported EPS of $15.79 on revenue of $108.52B, compared to forecasts EPS of $9.54 on revenue of $104.51B.

Visa A had beat expectations on April 27 with second quarter EPS of $1.38 on revenue of $5.73B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.27 on revenue of $5.56B.

