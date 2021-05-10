Lizzo Shared An Emotional Video About Feeling Alone

“You know that part of sadness where you feel like a burden on everyone?”
“You know that part of sadness where you feel like a burden on everyone and annoying and nobody cares about you?” she asked. “Can we get rid of that part? It’s like, yo, I’m already sad. Could it add insult to injury that I have no one to talk to about it?”
“It’s crazy. Why do we feel this way when we get sad?”
“I don’t want to feel this way anymore. I want to feel like I do have someone to talk to, people do care about me. I am loved. I’m not alone. That’s how I want to feel, but I don’t feel like that.”
We all know how cruel the internet can be, and I was almost afraid to look at the comment section. But when I did, it really warmed heart! Nearly 40,000 comments filled with love and support! This guy wrote that Lizzo is “more inspiring and relatable” than she thinks.
Another fan shared that Lizzo helped her through “many situations” and encouraged the singer to “keep [her] head up.”
I also appreciated that Lizzo’s video sparked an important conversation about emotions. This woman wrote that she was “proud” of the singer for “voicing [her] feelings.”
This person wrote, “Having emotions is NOT embarrassing…You are allowed to feel things.”
Another person agreed and wrote that we are “deeply beautiful and human” when we’re experiencing emotions.
Yes yes yes to ALL of this!!
A while later, Lizzo posted another TikTok video to update her fans. “I’m definitely glad I reached out in any way I could, and TikTok was one of those ways. To feel received and seen and heard really, really helped me. I’m not crying anymore,” she said.
Thank you, Lizzo, for sharing such a vulnerable moment with us and sparking an important conversation about embracing our emotions. Many celebrities use social media to post themselves at their best, but it means much more to normalize the ups AND downs of life! Sending you so much light and love!!
