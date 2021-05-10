Litecoin price hits $400 all-time high but LTC rally at risk of overheating By Cointelegraph

Litecoin price hits $400 all-time high but LTC rally at risk of overheating
(LTC) has broken the $400 mark reaching a new all-time high price of $414 on Bitstamp on May 10.
The problem with buying Litecoin is that it has become too expensive in a very little period. The world’s tenth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization is worth 215 percent more than it was at the beginning of this year, soaring from $124.42 to a new record high of $413.90.
