Litecoin Falls 10% In Bearish Trade By Investing.com



Litecoin Falls 10% In Bearish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $355.994 by 20:55 (00:55 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Tuesday, down 10.05% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since February 23.

The move downwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap down to $23.880B, or 1.01% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $25.609B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $354.840 to $367.260 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a rise in value, as it gained 26.92%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $12.878B or 4.73% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $311.6072 to $412.8018 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 15.24% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $55,589.4 on the Investing.com Index, down 5.58% on the day.

was trading at $3,900.62 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 0.24%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,042.530B or 44.19% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $453.871B or 19.24% of the total cryptocurrency market value.