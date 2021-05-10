Kate Winslet Evan Peters Wawa Mare Of Easttown

Says Kate, “Walking into a Wawa… it was kind of an honor, in a funny way, because to me that was the heart of DelCo. So to finally walk through the door… I felt like, ‘Oh, yes, I’m here, I belong. This is where it’s at. Wawa.’”



Sopa Images / SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Great, now I’ve got a craving for a panini and a Flurricane with no Wawas in sight!