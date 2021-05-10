Kate Winslet Evan Peters Wawa Mare Of Easttown

Bradly Lamb
If you, like many of us, are fully sucked into the world of Mare of Easttown, you’ve enjoyed a real taste of suburban Pennsylvania flair.

Speaking of taste, a major part of Kate Winslet and Evan Peters getting in touch with their ~inner Pennsylvanian~ was enjoying the delights of the wondrous Wawa marketplace.


Jeff Greenberg / Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

According to Kate, “It almost felt like a mythical place, Wawa…”


Tomcjbrown / Via giphy.com

If you’re in the know, chances are you probably agree.

Half gas station, half quality roadside fast-food delight, if you haven’t had a sandwich at Wawa you haven’t really lived.


Medianews Group / MediaNews Group via Getty Images

As part of her preparation for playing community-minded cop Mare, Kate would read the local Delaware County newspaper (the DelCo Times) on the daily.


©Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

She said, “There would regularly be some article about Wawa. By the time I got there, I was like, ‘It’s real!’”

Her order of choice was the tried-and-true coffee — with a side of the local community that lives and breathes Wawa.

Mr. Peters went a little harder with the menu, gettin’ down with a special hoagie by the name of “The Gobbler,” available as a seasonal delicacy around Thanksgiving time.

According to Fast Food Post, this serious sandwich comes loaded with “traditional Thanksgiving fixings, including hot turkey smothered in savory gravy, stuffing, and cranberry sauce.”


Rocket Mortgage / Via giphy.com

It’s also available topped with a thick spread of mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, or all served together in a bowl. (Evan doesn’t strike me as a bowl type though.)

According to Kate, Evan “was like, ‘Oh, yeah, I just eat that thing and I pass out.’”

Wawa even got some love during SNL’s Mare parody last weekend, “Murder Durder.”


NBC

When it comes down to it, you’re probably not a Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, or Washington, D.C. native if you haven’t at least stepped foot into one of their 850 shops.

Says Kate, “Walking into a Wawa… it was kind of an honor, in a funny way, because to me that was the heart of DelCo. So to finally walk through the door… I felt like, ‘Oh, yes, I’m here, I belong. This is where it’s at. Wawa.’”


Sopa Images / SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Great, now I’ve got a craving for a panini and a Flurricane with no Wawas in sight!

Listen to the full interview here. And if you’re a proud Wawa stan, let us know in the comments!

TV and Movies

