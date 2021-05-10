Jupiter’s Legacy Star Elena Kampouris On Chloe Sampson

1. Well, first, I had never heard of this comic before, but I was a huge fan of Mark Millar’s movies, like Kick-Ass and all of that. But I’m not a comic book aficionado. Like, is that something you are into?

BuzzFeed: Yeah, I’m a big comic book nerd. Mostly Marvel comics, though.

Yeah, see, that’s my brother. He loves superhero stuff. He loves all comics and will watch anything superhero. So, growing up, he was more in that realm. I was not so much. I was more busy doing tea parties with stuffed animals. But I appreciate and love the comic book stuff, so I remember googling and researching just comic books before this audition.

2. Then I remember seeing the images of Chloe. I saw them and I was like, “Okay, she is a cool girl.” I realized pretty quickly that I hadn’t played a character like this before. I was just really excited. So then I put in a self-tape and I tried not to get attached. I didn’t read the comic right away because if I didn’t get it, I was just going to be heartbroken. Like, if I book a job, then I’ll get really in the weeds with research. I just get very emotionally invested. So there was a bit of a waiting game before I heard if I booked it. Like, mentally, I had to forget about the audition. It’s just so much waiting.

3. And then I actually got the news that I booked it, and it was just a celebration and experiencing all of the feelings. Then you kind of realize that that was just booking it. I mean, that was a huge hurdle, but now you have to go actually shoot the thing, do it justice, bring Chloe to life, and try not to blow it. Especially because Chloe is a comic book character, so people love her on the page, and there’s a fanbase. So I kind of realized there was a pressure, but hopefully I did her justice and people will enjoy our adaptation.