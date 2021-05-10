Japan’s Q1 GDP likely slipped back into decline as new COVID curbs hit

Article content

TOKYO — Japan’s economy likely shrank in the first quarter as the hit to consumption from coronavirus curbs offset the boost from robust global demand, a Reuters poll showed, highlighting the country’s slow recovery from a pandemic-induced slump.

An extension of state of emergency restrictions and slow vaccine rollouts are expected to keep growth feeble in April-June, analysts say, reinforcing views that Japan will lag other major economies in emerging from the doldrums.

“Instead of staging a V-shaped recovery, Japan’s economy may contract again in April-June,” Daiwa Institute of Research said in a research note. “Looking ahead, the key would be whether Japan can end state of emergency curbs in May.”

The world’s third-largest economy is expected to have contracted by an annualized 4.6% in January-March, according to a Reuters poll, following an 11.7% jump in the previous quarter.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, real gross domestic product (GDP) likely fell 1.2% in January-March, the poll showed.

The government will release preliminary January-March GDP data at 8:50 a.m. on May 18. (2350 GMT May 17).

Private consumption likely fell 2.0% due mainly to curbs on economic activity put in place during the quarter to prevent the spread of the virus, the poll showed.