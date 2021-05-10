Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.55% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.55%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the rose 0.55%.

The best performers of the session on the were JFE Holdings, Inc. (T:), which rose 7.21% or 116.0 points to trade at 1725.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Ricoh Co., Ltd. (T:) added 5.75% or 67.0 points to end at 1232.0 and Yamaha Corp. (T:) was up 5.71% or 340.0 points to 6290.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were DeNA Co Ltd (T:), which fell 10.06% or 235.0 points to trade at 2100.0 at the close. Chiyoda Corp. (T:) declined 6.61% or 32.0 points to end at 452.0 and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (T:) was down 6.36% or 215.0 points to 3165.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2220 to 1300 and 225 ended unchanged.

Shares in JFE Holdings, Inc. (T:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 7.21% or 116.0 to 1725.0. Shares in Ricoh Co., Ltd. (T:) rose to 52-week highs; up 5.75% or 67.0 to 1232.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.48.

Crude oil for June delivery was up 0.77% or 0.50 to $65.40 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in July rose 0.78% or 0.53 to hit $68.81 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract rose 0.15% or 2.75 to trade at $1834.05 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.39% to 109.03, while EUR/JPY rose 0.34% to 132.43.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.07% at 90.278.