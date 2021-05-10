InterRent Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

Article content

OTTAWA, Ontario — InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX-IIP.UN) (“InterRent” or “REIT”) announced today that is has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) for a Normal Course Issuer Bid (the “Bid”) commencing on May 14, 2021 up to and including May 13, 2022.

Under the terms of the Bid, InterRent may purchase up to 13,200,140 trust units (“Units”) (representing approximately 10% of the REIT’s public float of 132,001,401 Units). For the previous Bid effective May 11, 2020, the REIT sought and received approval to purchase up to 11,481,830 trust units of which none were repurchased.

As at May 6, 2021, InterRent has 138,913,022 Units issued and outstanding. For the past six months, the average daily trading volume of InterRent Units was 353,941. A maximum of 88,485 Units (being 25% of the average daily trading volume) may be purchased by InterRent on any one day under the Bid, except where purchases are made in accordance with “block purchases” exemptions under applicable TSX policies. Purchases pursuant to the Bid will be made through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange and other Canadian alternative trading systems. InterRent will pay the market price at the time of acquisition for any Unit purchased through the facilities of the TSX and all Units acquired by the REIT under this Bid will be cancelled.