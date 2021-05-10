Indian shares rise as strong commodity prices lift metal stocks

Article content

BENGALURU — Indian shares rose for a fourth straight session on Monday as metal stocks climbed further on strong commodity prices and mortgage lender HDFC Ltd extended gains after better-than-expected quarterly results.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.81% to 14,942.20 by 0505 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex advanced 0.74% to 49,569.33. Last week, the indexes gained 1.3% and 0.9%, respectively.

Boosted by liquidity support measures from global central banks, the stock market has looked past a rapid rise in domestic coronavirus cases and calls to impose a nationwide lockdown.

Several states have already entered lockdowns to curb the spread, which has led economists to cut growth expectations for Asia’s third-largest economy.

“Positive global cues, reduced chances of firmer interest rates and the rally in metal prices are helping domestic markets,” said Anand James, chief market strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

“We are seeing stock markets showing resilience because the flow of money has not stopped, and from the experience of last year, investors seem to be more confident that panic driven moves are short lived, encouraging them to stay put.”

Metal shares added 3.02% with Tata Steel rising 3.95% to a record high as iron ore futures surged and copper prices hit a record high amid an outlook for tight supply and strong demand fueled by a global economic recovery..

Heavyweight HDFC jumped 2.59% after its quarterly profit beat analysts’ expectations on Friday.

Drug maker Cipla rose 1.5% after it signed a licensing agreement with U.S. company Eli Lilly and Co

Meanwhile, Hero MotoCorp fell 0.78% after the two-wheeler maker extended closure of its manufacturing facilities due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Asian equity markets were firm on hopes that interest rates will remain low due to receding inflationary pressure after weak U.S. jobs data on Friday.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)