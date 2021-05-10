India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.80% By Investing.com



India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.80%



Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the gained 0.80% to hit a new 1-month high, while the index climbed 0.60%.

The best performers of the session on the were Coal India Ltd (NS:), which rose 7.45% or 10.20 points to trade at 147.05 at the close. Meanwhile, UPL Ltd (NS:) added 7.18% or 45.20 points to end at 674.60 and Hindalco Industries Ltd. (NS:) was up 6.21% or 24.90 points to 426.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Shree Cements Ltd. (NS:), which fell 1.90% or 530.05 points to trade at 27309.95 at the close. Britannia Industries Ltd (NS:) declined 1.37% or 47.45 points to end at 3413.80 and UltraTech Cement Ltd (NS:) was down 1.22% or 78.80 points to 6403.10.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Larsen & Toubro Ltd (BO:) which rose 3.89% to 1395.10, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (BO:) which was up 3.01% to settle at 5329.10 and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (BO:) which gained 2.74% to close at 698.15.

The worst performers were UltraTech Cement Ltd (BO:) which was down 1.22% to 6405.75 in late trade, Infosys Ltd (BO:) which lost 0.95% to settle at 1339.50 and Reliance Industries Ltd (BO:) which was down 0.29% to 1925.70 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1159 to 532 and 64 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1969 rose and 1005 declined, while 209 ended unchanged.

Shares in UPL Ltd (NS:) rose to 52-week highs; up 7.18% or 45.20 to 674.60. Shares in Hindalco Industries Ltd. (NS:) rose to all time highs; up 6.21% or 24.90 to 426.00. Shares in Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (BO:) rose to 3-years highs; rising 2.74% or 18.65 to 698.15.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 2.87% to 20.2250.

Gold Futures for June delivery was up 0.44% or 8.05 to $1839.35 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June rose 0.51% or 0.33 to hit $65.23 a barrel, while the July Brent oil contract rose 0.63% or 0.43 to trade at $68.71 a barrel.

USD/INR was up 0.06% to 73.296, while EUR/INR rose 0.19% to 89.2120.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.12% at 90.112.