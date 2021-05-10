HBO’s The Nevers Behind-The-Scenes Moments

As if I needed another reason to love this show! Now I have 16 more!

1.

Ann Skelly (Penance) shared this fun pic of her, Laura Donnelly (Amalia) and Amy Manson (Maladie):

2.

Ann also shared this ~tongue-on-cheek~ photo of her and Laura:

3.

Laura shared this cool snapshot of Martyn Ford (Odium) walking on water during their cool fight scene in episode 4:

4.

Martyn shared the green screen / pre-VFX shot of him walking on water:

5.

Domenique Fragale (Beth Cassini) posted this fun mirror selfie and other BTS snapshots from her episode with Denis O’Hare (Dr. Edmund Hague):

6.

Domenique shared these fun pics of and Ann from their night out on the town:

7.

Elizabeth Berrington (Lucy Best) shared this filtered snapshot of her and the gang (Rochelle Neil, Zackary Momoh, Laura Donnelly, Ann Skelly, and Ella Smith):

8.

Elizabeth shared this fun pic of Viola Prettejohn (Violet), Ann, and Kiran Sonia Sawar (Harriet):

9.

Elizabeth shared this post-fight scene selfie:

10.

Anna Devlin (Primrose) posted this pic of her and her 10-foot double:

11.

Viola shared this pic of her and her two-foot double:

12.

Ella Smith (Desirée) posted these selfies of her and Ann and her and Viola in front of this impeccable wallpaper:

13.

Denis O’Hare shared this bloodied mirror selfie of him in his costume:

14.

Rochelle Neil (Annie) shared these fun pics of her and Eleanor Tomlinson (Mary) ~just because~:

15.

Tom Riley (Augie) shared this photo from his hair and camera test:

16.

Kiran Sonia Sawar shared some stills of her in character:

