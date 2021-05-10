HBO’s The Nevers Behind-The-Scenes Moments

As if I needed another reason to love this show! Now I have 16 more!
1.
Ann Skelly (Penance) shared this fun pic of her, Laura Donnelly (Amalia) and Amy Manson (Maladie):
2.
Ann also shared this ~tongue-on-cheek~ photo of her and Laura:
3.
Laura shared this cool snapshot of Martyn Ford (Odium) walking on water during their cool fight scene in episode 4:
4.
Martyn shared the green screen / pre-VFX shot of him walking on water:
5.
Domenique Fragale (Beth Cassini) posted this fun mirror selfie and other BTS snapshots from her episode with Denis O’Hare (Dr. Edmund Hague):
6.
Domenique shared these fun pics of and Ann from their night out on the town:
7.
Elizabeth Berrington (Lucy Best) shared this filtered snapshot of her and the gang (Rochelle Neil, Zackary Momoh, Laura Donnelly, Ann Skelly, and Ella Smith):
8.
Elizabeth shared this fun pic of Viola Prettejohn (Violet), Ann, and Kiran Sonia Sawar (Harriet):
9.
Elizabeth shared this post-fight scene selfie:
10.
Anna Devlin (Primrose) posted this pic of her and her 10-foot double:
11.
Viola shared this pic of her and her two-foot double:
12.
Ella Smith (Desirée) posted these selfies of her and Ann and her and Viola in front of this impeccable wallpaper:
13.
Denis O’Hare shared this bloodied mirror selfie of him in his costume:
14.
Rochelle Neil (Annie) shared these fun pics of her and Eleanor Tomlinson (Mary) ~just because~:
15.
Tom Riley (Augie) shared this photo from his hair and camera test:
16.
Kiran Sonia Sawar shared some stills of her in character:
