Google search interest in Dogecoin outstrips Bitcoin for first time By Cointelegraph

As the chart below shows, search interest in DOGE over the past 12 months has often closely correlated with peaks and troughs in public interest in Bitcoin, although the interest in the two coins has previously diverged. This week, however, shows not only a strong non-correlation but a higher level of interest in DOGE in absolute terms.

Global public interest in Dogecoin (DOGE), as measured by internet search statistics, has exceeded that of (BTC) for the first time. According to data from Google (NASDAQ:) Trends, values assigned to each cryptocurrency for May 2–8 stand at 56/100 points for DOGE versus 48/100 for BTC.

