Goldman’s managing director quits job after making millions from Dogecoin By BTC Peers



Goldman’s managing director quits job after making millions from Dogecoin



Talk about living the Lambo dream. Aziz McMahon, a managing director at Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) is finally living the dream of every crypto enthusiast. The Goldman Sachs veteran recently quit his job after making a fortune from Dogecoin.

According to a report by eFinancialCareers, McMahon, who took charge of the bank’s emerging sales department in London, allegedly made “millions” from Doge after the digital asset skyrocketed by over 18,000 percent since the beginning of the year.

Thankfully, after 14 years of working with Goldman, McMahon can now retire in peace, live his Lambo dream, or work elsewhere. Reports have it that the former MD has now launched his own hedge fund following his exit from Goldman.

No one predicted the phenomenal Bull Run of Dogecoin. The so-called “joke coin” has birthed a new generation of millionaires who bought the asset after Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk repeatedly tweeted about it.

Earlier this year, a popular YouTuber Jaysn Prolifiq disclosed that he stroke a seven-figure fortune investing the Dogecoin after investing his entire life savings in the coin in February.

Beyond making early investors millionaires, Dogecoin is also making headway as a payment option. Over the past weeks, several traditional companies have caught the DOGE fever and have started accepting payments in Dogecoin.

