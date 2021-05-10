Gold gains on hopes for low rates post bleak U.S. jobs data

Article content

Gold prices rose on Monday, hovering near a three-month peak, as a miss in the U.S. jobs numbers last week cemented expectations that interest rates will remain low for some time, denting the dollar and boosting non-yielding metal’s appeal.

Spot gold was up 0.4% to $1,836.80 per ounce by 1022 GMT, after hitting its highest since Feb. 11 at $1,842.91 on Friday. U.S. gold futures gained 0.4% to $1,838.10.

“We are seeing a carry over this morning from Friday’s non-farm payrolls figures which were surprisingly disappointing. Clearly both the U.S. dollar and yields remain on the back foot, supporting gold,” said independent analyst Ross Norman.

U.S. nonfarm payrolls data on Friday showed jobs growth unexpectedly slowed in April, pushing the dollar to a more than two-month trough, making gold less expensive for holders of other currencies.

Lower-than-expected nonfarm payrolls numbers came as a speed bump on investors hopes over roaring recovery in the world’s largest economy and tampered down bets over U.S. Federal Reserve tightening policy earlier than expected.

The U.S. central bank has pledged to keep interest rates low until inflation and employment pick up. Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.