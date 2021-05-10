Gold flat as U.S. yields negate firmer dollar

Article content

Gold prices were steady on Tuesday as a

retreat in U.S. Treasury yields countered a slight rebound in

the dollar, while investors awaited key data on inflation due

later this week.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was steady at $1,836.26 per ounce by 0134

GMT, after hitting its highest since Feb. 11 at $1,842.91 on

Friday.

* U.S. gold futures were down 0.1% at $1,836.40 per

ounce.

* The dollar index was up 0.1%, making gold more

expensive for other currency holders.

* The U.S. currency slipped to a more than two-month low in

the previous session after U.S. non-farm payrolls data on Friday

showed jobs growth unexpectedly slowed in April.

* Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields were

pinned below 1.6%. Lower bond yields reduce the opportunity cost

of holding non-yielding gold.

* Bank of Japan policymakers warned of uncertainties over

the country’s economic recovery as pandemic curbs hurt service

consumption, a summary of their opinions voiced at an April

policy meeting showed on Tuesday.

* Market participants awaited the release of U.S. consumer

price data due on Wednesday to gauge inflationary pressure and

the Federal reserve’s policy stance.

* Fed officials would like to see higher inflation, more