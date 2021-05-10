Gemini reports ‘degraded performance’ in key systems as ETH falls under $4,000 By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Major U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange Gemini has experienced two service disruptions today and is now reporting degraded performance in its mobile app, web interface, and application programming interface.

According to an update on the Gemini status page, the crypto exchange began investigating reports of potential service disruptions at 13:24 EST today. Though the exchange said it had restored all of its services only minutes later, Gemini reported another service disruption a few hours later, saying its systems were “experiencing degraded performance” due to an undetermined cause.