France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.01% By Investing.com



© Reuters. France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.01%



Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Paris, the gained 0.01% to hit a new 5-year high, while the index climbed 0.04%.

The best performers of the session on the were Credit Agricole SA (PA:), which rose 3.93% or 0.51 points to trade at 13.38 at the close. Meanwhile, Renault SA (PA:) added 3.50% or 1.20 points to end at 35.34 and WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (AS:) was up 3.32% or 2.36 points to 73.53 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were STMicroelectronics NV (PA:), which fell 2.55% or 0.79 points to trade at 30.15 at the close. Worldline SA (PA:) declined 1.99% or 1.56 points to end at 76.82 and Dassault Systemes SE (PA:) was down 1.56% or 2.95 points to 185.60.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Klepierre SA (PA:) which rose 7.00% to 23.84, Vallourec (PA:) which was up 5.70% to settle at 32.280 and Technip Energies BV (PA:) which gained 4.80% to close at 12.67.

The worst performers were SES (PA:) which was down 5.57% to 6.34 in late trade, Neoen SA (PA:) which lost 3.50% to settle at 34.16 and Mcphy Energy (PA:) which was down 3.32% to 27.94 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 292 to 289 and 93 ended unchanged.

Shares in Credit Agricole SA (PA:) rose to 52-week highs; up 3.93% or 0.51 to 13.38. Shares in Klepierre SA (PA:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 7.00% or 1.56 to 23.84.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 3-months low.

Gold Futures for June delivery was up 0.60% or 10.95 to $1842.25 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June fell 0.14% or 0.09 to hit $64.81 a barrel, while the July Brent oil contract fell 0.04% or 0.03 to trade at $68.25 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.06% to 1.2170, while EUR/GBP fell 1.13% to 0.8600.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.20% at 90.035.