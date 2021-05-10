FireEye, BioNTech Rise Premarket; Coty, Marriott Fall By Investing.com

© Reuters.
By Peter Nurse
Investing.com — Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Monday, May 10th. Please refresh for updates.
FireEye (NASDAQ:) stock rose 4.4%, SolarWinds (NYSE:) stock rose 1.5% while shares in Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:) and Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:) were both up around 1% with cybersecurity firms in demand following the ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline.
Coty (NYSE:) stock fell 4.1% after the cosmetics company reported a drop in third-quarter revenue of 3.3%, as sales of its beauty products were pressured by Covid-19 lockdowns.
Marriott International (NASDAQ:) stock fell 2.4% after the hotel chain posted a quarterly loss, as a pandemic-driven collapse in travel resulted in fewer bookings.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:) stock rose 0.3% after Germany announced it will make the drugmaker’s Covid-19 vaccine available to all adults.
BioNTech (NASDAQ:) stock rose 8.7% after the German vaccine developer beat estimates on both the top and bottom lines for the first quarter, and also announced it was building a production site in Singapore, to help the global supply of its mRNA-based Covid-19 vaccine.
Eli Lilly (NYSE:) stock fell 0.2% after the drugmaker announced it has signed licensing agreements with three Indian generic drugmakers to expand the availability of its arthritis drug baricitinib for treating Covid-19 patients.
Ford (NYSE:) stock fell 0.3% after the auto giant announced it was recalling 661,000 Explorer sport utility vehicles in North America at the request of U.S. regulators over worries of its roof rail covers.
Tyson Foods (NYSE:) stock rose 0.9% after the meat processor beat second-quarter revenue estimates, benefiting from strong demand for its chicken products from reopened restaurants and hotels across the country.
Tesla (NASDAQ:) stock fell 0.8% after the electric car manufacturer raised the price of its Model 3 sedan in China from Saturday, citing cost fluctuations.
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:) stock rose 1.9% after Jefferies (NYSE:) upgraded its investment stance on the entertainment tickets operator to ‘buy’ from ‘neutral’, saying it was poised to have a strong performance in 2022 as the public flock back to concerts.
Oracle (NYSE:) stock fell 0.9% after Barclays (LON:) downgraded its stance on the software company to ‘equal weight’ from ‘overweight’, saying the stock’s comeback has gone far enough.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.