FireEye, BioNTech Rise Premarket; Coty, Marriott Fall By Investing.com

Oracle (NYSE:) stock fell 0.9% after Barclays (LON:) downgraded its stance on the software company to ‘equal weight’ from ‘overweight’, saying the stock’s comeback has gone far enough.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:) stock rose 1.9% after Jefferies (NYSE:) upgraded its investment stance on the entertainment tickets operator to ‘buy’ from ‘neutral’, saying it was poised to have a strong performance in 2022 as the public flock back to concerts.

Ford (NYSE:) stock fell 0.3% after the auto giant announced it was recalling 661,000 Explorer sport utility vehicles in North America at the request of U.S. regulators over worries of its roof rail covers.

Eli Lilly (NYSE:) stock fell 0.2% after the drugmaker announced it has signed licensing agreements with three Indian generic drugmakers to expand the availability of its arthritis drug baricitinib for treating Covid-19 patients.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:) stock rose 8.7% after the German vaccine developer beat estimates on both the top and bottom lines for the first quarter, and also announced it was building a production site in Singapore, to help the global supply of its mRNA-based Covid-19 vaccine.

FireEye (NASDAQ:) stock rose 4.4%, SolarWinds (NYSE:) stock rose 1.5% while shares in Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:) and Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:) were both up around 1% with cybersecurity firms in demand following the ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline.

