Fed’s Kaplan sees strong job gains ahead, wants taper talk By Reuters

(Reuters) – Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan on Monday said he still thinks jobs growth will be strong this year, despite a report Friday showing April hiring was far weaker than expected, and repeated his view he’d like to start discussions about reducing the Fed’s bond-buying program.

“Discussion is healthy, again sooner rather than later, because of these, maybe, side effects or even in some cases unintended consequences,” Kaplan said on Bloomberg TV, noting “excesses and imbalances” in financial markets including a sharp rise in house prices with private investors increasingly squeezing out families. “I hope at some point here in the not too distant future we can begin discussing this.”