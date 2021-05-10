Fed’s Daly says we are in ‘transition,’ no taper talk yet By Reuters

“We are a long way from normalization,” Daly told Yahoo Finance. Asked if the Fed should start thinking about reducing its $120 billion a month in bond purchases, she said, “not yet.”

(Reuters) – San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly on Monday said she remains encouraged about the economic trajectory despite a report Friday showing fewer-than-expected job gains last month, adding the economy is a state of “transition” and still needs plenty of monetary policy support.

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.