European stocks hit fresh record high as miners rally By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, May 7, 2021. REUTERS/Staff



(Reuters) – European stocks extended a record-setting rally on Monday as optimism about the reopening of economies and easy monetary policy lifted cyclical sectors, including mining and financials.

The pan-European index rose 0.1% to hit a fresh all-time high in early trading, with miners rallying 2.2% on the back of strong metal prices. [MET/L] [IRONORE/]

UK’s commodity-heavy rose 0.2% despite a surge in the pound, with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set to announce the next phase of reopening from the COVID-19 lockdown.

British Airways-owner IAG (LON:), easyJet (LON:) and Wizz Air, however, fell between 1.5% and 3.4% after UK allowed international travel to resume from May 17, but just 12 countries made the so-called “green list”.

German biotech company BioNTech surged 10.8% after revealing plans to build a new manufacturing site for its vaccines based on messenger RNA technology (mRNA) in Singapore.