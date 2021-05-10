European stocks grind out fresh highs as miners rally

Article content

European stocks inched to new highs on Monday as optimism about the reopening of economies and easy monetary policy lifted sectors that typically benefit from a recovery.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.1% to hit a fresh all-time high, with miners rallying 2.6% to a 10-year-high on the back of strong commodity prices.

UK-listed miners such as Rio Tinto, BHP Group and Glencore rose almost 3%. China’s benchmark iron ore futures surged 10% to a record high, steel prices rose 6% and copper prices touched record highs on hopes for improved demand amid tightening supply.

“The boom in commodity prices is good news for the materials or the cyclical sectors,” said Rupert Thompson, chief investment officer at Kingswood Group in London.

“It cements the idea that you’ve got further rotation towards value and commodity sectors. But on the other hand, you’ve got the clear risk that it does exacerbate worries about inflation.”

Investors will be focussing on U.S. inflation data later this week to gauge if a strong rise in prices will drive the Federal Reserve to change its policy stance. A far weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data on Friday boosted hopes that interest rates will remain lower for longer.