Ethereum Overtakes the Bullish Price of $4K, Records New ATH By CoinQuora



Ethereum Overtakes the Bullish Price of $4K, Records New ATH



smashes the bullish price of $4000.

The ETH network is also on its way to complete Ethereum 2.0 technology.

ETH and BTC are making rapid development in the crypto world.

Ethereum (ETH), the second-biggest digital asset in the crypto world, creates another all-time-high (ATH) in smashing the bullish price of $4000. Specifically, Ethereum recorded an outstanding 30-day growth rate of almost +100%. Indeed, those traders that bought Ethereum way back before when the price is still low are rejoicing right now.

This made the crypto enthusiast and investor Lark Davis react:

I remember back in the good old days when you could buy 1 #ethereum for less than $200, those were good times — Lark Davis (@TheCryptoLark) May 8, 2021

At the time of writing, Ethereum is trading at a bullish price of over $4000. Yes, this is a price level that opens a pathway for ETH to set another ATH. In addition, this rapid price development of the Ethereum network made analysts predict that Ethereum might hit $5000 to $10000.

Aside from the market performance of ETH, the network is also on its way to completing the Ethereum 2.0 technology. This technology will eliminate the existing challenges that ETH is facing nowadays in GAS fees. As a result, more traders and investors can maximize their funds in buying crypto while enjoying low fees. Truly, if this network enhancement comes to life the mass adoption of ETH is inevitable.

On the other hand, is also making noise in the crypto market as it rises from its bearish level. For this reason, Bitcoin is now a few blocks away from getting back above the bullish price of $60k. If it does, we can say that 2021 is truly the year of cryptocurrency, an event that no one should miss.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora