Ethereum continues wild run, ETH price breaks $4,000 for the first time By Cointelegraph

Ethereum continues wild run, ETH price breaks $4,000 for the first time
Ether (ETH) eclipsed $4,000 for the first time on May 10, passing the psychologically significant barrier on multiple exchanges including Coinbase. The new milestone comes just a week after breaking $3,000.
Last week, ETH overtook Bank of America (NYSE:) as the 28th largest asset in the world. But at $454.49 billion as of today, ETH has now eclipsed the market cap of consumer staples giants Wal-Mart (NYSE:) and Johnson and Johnson, and is knocking at the door of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:) — the largest American bank by assets under management.
