Ethereum Climbs 10% In a Green Day By Investing.com



Ethereum Climbs 10% In a Green Day



Investing.com – was trading at $4,123.80 by 08:36 (12:36 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, up 10.20% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 8.

The move upwards pushed Ethereum’s market cap up to $475.12B, or 19.25% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Ethereum’s market cap was $454.00B.

Ethereum had traded in a range of $3,888.60 to $4,163.73 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Ethereum has seen a rise in value, as it gained 30.91%. The volume of Ethereum traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $52.13B or 22.85% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $3,188.8979 to $4,163.7310 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Ethereum is still down 0.96% from its all-time high of $4,163.73 set on May 10.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $58,158.6 on the Investing.com Index, up 0.07% on the day.

Binance Coin was trading at $668.23 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 2.50%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,081.01B or 43.81% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Binance Coin’s market cap totaled $102.11B or 4.14% of the total cryptocurrency market value.