ETH Overtakes Johnson & Johnson, Next JP Morgan Chase By CoinQuora



ETH Overtakes Johnson & Johnson, Next JP Morgan Chase



is now bigger than Johnson & Johnson.

Not only Johnson & Johnson, but ETH is also near to surpassing even JP Morgan Chase (NYSE:).

(NYSE:). ETH market is $473.92 billion while Johnson & Johnson remains $443.72 billion.

Ethereum is now bigger than Johnson & Johnson. Of note, ETH drastic price increase inspired it to surpass the said company as part of its bullish performance these days.

In terms of market capitalization, ETH currently holds over $473.92 billion while Johnson & Johnson remains still at $443.72 billion.

Aside from Johnson & Johnson, Ethereum is very close to surpassing even JP Morgan Chase in terms of market capitalization. For ETH to overtake JP Morgan Chase, it requires about $15 billion more.

Even, not limited to only the aforementioned firms, Ethereum is currently bigger than many heavyweight companies. These companies include Walmart (NYSE:), Mastercard (NYSE:), NVIDIA (NASDAQ:), Paypal, Bank of America (NYSE:), and more others.

In fact, Ethereum price has bullishly surged to more than 400% starting this year. Of note, the ETH bullishness heavily influenced it to break the $4,000 resistance level. This represents the first time in history that Ethereum price has hit a new all-time high of $4K in the crypto market.

At the time of writing, ETH price is $4,127.34 with a 24-hour trading volume of $64,370,357,185, according to Coingecko.

Looking at how Ethereum is massively performing, the crypto community will not be much surprised if ETH beats JP Morgan Chase.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

